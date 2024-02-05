Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $29.49

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $28.60. Alcoa shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 1,253,014 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.