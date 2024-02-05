Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $273.90 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

