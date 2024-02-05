Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

Several analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$2.70 price objective on shares of Alithya Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of ALYA stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,333. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$139.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.02.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

