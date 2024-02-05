Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Upgraded to Buy by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALYA. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

Alithya Group Price Performance

Alithya Group Company Profile

Shares of ALYA opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of C$1.34 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$150.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

