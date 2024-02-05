Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $6.01 on Monday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 631,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

