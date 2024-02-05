AllianceBernstein (AB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,607,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.