Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 7.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $371.00 and last traded at $371.79. 109,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 192,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $403.53.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.51.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,291,000. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

