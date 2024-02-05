Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 7.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $371.00 and last traded at $371.79. 109,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 192,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $403.53.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.51.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.