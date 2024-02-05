Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 1,759 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,727. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

