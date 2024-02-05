Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,736 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the period.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of POR stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.91. 254,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

