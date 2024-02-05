Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.19. 809,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

