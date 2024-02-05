Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

TT stock traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.27. 289,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,153. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.