Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.45. The stock had a trading volume of 62,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average of $161.04.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.