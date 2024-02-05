Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 99,163 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,163 shares during the quarter. IMAX makes up about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $736.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

IMAX Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.