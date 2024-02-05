Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 99,163 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,163 shares during the quarter. IMAX makes up about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.
IMAX Stock Performance
IMAX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $736.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.
IMAX Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.