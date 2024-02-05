Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.69. 364,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,816. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.46.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

