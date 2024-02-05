Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $838.01. The company had a trading volume of 209,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,002. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $768.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

