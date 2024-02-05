Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 9,384 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $40.24. 63,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,682. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

