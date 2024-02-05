Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

