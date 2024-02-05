Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.