Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

