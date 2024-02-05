Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

AMZN stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

