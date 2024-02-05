Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.