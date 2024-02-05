Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $204.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

