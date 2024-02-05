Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

