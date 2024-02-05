Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.