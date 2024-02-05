AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $788.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.29. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,373 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.