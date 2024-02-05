Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Boosted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 280.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Amdocs worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 113,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,515. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOX

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.