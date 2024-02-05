Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.92% from the company’s current price.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.21. 504,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. Ameresco’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 over the last 90 days. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after acquiring an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Ameresco by 12.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,336,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,978,000 after buying an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,838,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.