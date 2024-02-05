American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Raised by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,088 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 3.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $80,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

