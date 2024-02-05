American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.96

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.96 and last traded at $74.44, with a volume of 10228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in American States Water by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

