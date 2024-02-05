AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.45% of AMETEK worth $154,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $7,651,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 441,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.07. 726,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.72.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

