Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.58.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of AMGN traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.