Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AMKR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

