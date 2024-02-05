Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $30.63 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $30.63 million and approximately $321,580.99 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 77,072,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

