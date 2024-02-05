Analysts Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $91.93

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.87.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF opened at $76.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

