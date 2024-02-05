Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $223.78

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.05.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $181.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.58. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.