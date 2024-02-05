Analysts Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $7.43

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

ZIM stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 102.4% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

