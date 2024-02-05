Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $73.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BUD stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 799,434 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.