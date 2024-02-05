Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up to $62.56

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.56, but opened at $65.74. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 416,217 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,630.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

