Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 774,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,727,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

