Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 543 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.63. 748,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

