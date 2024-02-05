Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $13.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $931.82. The stock had a trading volume of 217,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $834.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $931.22.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

