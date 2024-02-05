Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 55.3% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

AMP stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.21. 98,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,069. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.82.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.