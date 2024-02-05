Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,301 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.3% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,718,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,132,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

