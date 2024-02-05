Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $453,125. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,746,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,987,025. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

