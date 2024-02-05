Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 32,449 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 2.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $24,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.22. 2,576,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,584. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

