Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

