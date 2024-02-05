Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,254 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.37. 4,742,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,540,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

