Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $353.74. 1,034,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.68. The company has a market cap of $352.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

