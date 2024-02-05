Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 416,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

