Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $19.76 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,067 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. 1,910,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

